The LUXOME LAYR Adjustable Pillow Is Just What This Restless Sleeper Needs

As a restless sleeper since birth, I can definitely attest to the fact that better sleep starts with the right bedding. Recently switching to cooling sheets, for example, was one of the best decisions I ever made, as the cotton sheets I had used for years always left me sweating (and awake for long hours) at night.

Sheets aside, lately I’ve been looking for a new pillow that provides the essential support I need for a good night’s sleep but with the added cooling benefits. After all, I haven’t changed the small twin pillow I have been sleeping on since college, and the many unremovable mascara stains on it tells me it’s time to go in the garbage. Thankfully, I wouldn't have to search high and low for a brand new pillow though, as once the LUXOME LAYR Adjustable Pillow arrived at my doorstep, I was treated to a pillow experience like no other.

Unlike the many pillows of my youth, this luxury queen-sized pillow (also available in king size) provides three different pillows in one, each with a different level of firmness, allowing you to create your very own pillow to suit your sleeping habits. The included soft pillow is made with a down alternative fill, while the medium pillow contains cooling, gel-infused memory foam for hot sleepers like yours truly. Finally, for maximum support, the third firm pillow is made with 100 percent gel-infused memory foam, and is enveloped in an outer cover that secures all your pillows into one neat, sleepable package.

Now, how did this pillow fit into my routine? Since this LUXOME product does contain three pillows in one, I will admit to being pretty confused upon its arrival, as I wrongfully assumed all three pillows needed to be layered together in order for the pillow to work. However, after taking the time to carefully read over the product instructions, I realized that it was crucial to explore what pillow combination best suited my needs instead, as when the different pillows are paired together, each combination provides different heights and benefits to the user.

As mentioned previously, I am a pretty hot sleeper — like, the kind of hot sleeper who has to wash my sheets frequently because of all the sweat they trap. With this in mind, I came to discover that pairing the soft and medium pillow together was the right combination for me, as it not only was very plush to sleep on, but was also extremely cooling when paired with a cooling pillowcase.

While I don’t sleep with the firm pillow, it’s quite handy for other purposes. These include times spent relaxing on the couch, or during long car rides spent in the passenger seat. I don’t know if I will ever sleep on it, because of its level of firmness, but it’s nice to know there’s an extra pillow in the house, just in case.

