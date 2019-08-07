Luxury Bedding Brand Allswell Launched a Clearance Section and You Get an Extra 20% Off Anything in It

Scouted readers love high-quality bedding—from cooling pillows to sheets, mattresses, and duvets. And so we’re always happy to share a solid bedding sale when it comes around. Right now, you can get an extra 20% off anything already marked down in Allswell’s new clearance section.

Use code DEALSONDEALS at checkout to get the extra savings on more than a dozen gorgeous and quality options. The Percale Euro Sham gives you a lightweight-and-luxurious feeling. Built with a Lyocel/Tencel/cotton blend, this machine-washable sham boasts a 300-thread-count percale fabric and it’s down to $12 right now (originally $25). Or check out the 100% linen, Portuguese-made White Linen Double Hemmed Duvet Cover. It grows softer over time and marries breathable materials with a casual style to fit any bedroom. It’s down to $140 from $240 during this sale. And if you’re one of those people who can’t have too many throws, the calming Mint Cotton Woven Throw might be perfect for you. Its muted brushed weave gets tassel accents for a great contrast. You can get the Indian-made throw for $44 (down from $75). This sale ends when supplies do so it’s best you move quickly to see what else is on offer. | Shop at Allswell >

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.