Luxury Gifts That Make Just the Right Statement and Will Impress Even the Hard-to-Gifters on Your List

There are gifts that are fully in the "thought that counts" category and then there are statement-making gifts. This list if full of the latter. The price tags are large, but each thing is thoughtful. They will last long and make the people on your list look back on their holiday with happiness every time they see them or use them. Sometimes, it's go big or go home.

Leica M10 Digital Rangefinder Camera Base Kit Leica has been a darling of the photography world for decades, combining precise technology with a classic and refined design. This digital model captures beautiful images while still giving you the look and feel of the original film camera that anyone will appreciate, whether they're a longtime photography buff or just interested in taking more photos of the world around them. Using a rangefinder and not seeing the photo you're taking on a phone screen is a very connecting experience that brings you closer to your captured image. This Leica comes in classic black, along with two limited edition colors: safari green and silver. Buy on Amazon $ 5900 Free Shipping

Coravin Model Eleven Wine Preservation System One Scouted contributor's dad is quite a wine connoisseur, so the associated gadgetry is an important part of the experience. His dad has an earlier version of this Coravin wine preservation system and uses it constantly. It uses argon gas to preserve your wine in the bottle when you don't want to drink the whole thing. Gas pressure is used to dispense however much you want over time. Whether you have a friend who actually knows a lot about wine or a family member who sticks to the same Cote du Rhone all year long, they'll appreciate this device. This Napa Technology wine station takes wine dedication and preservation to a whole different level, but its price tag is definitely not for everyone. Buy on Neiman Marcus $ 800 Buy on Amazon $ 800 Free Shipping

Baccarat Harmonie Crystal Triple Old Fashion Tumblers If you or a hard-to-buy-gifts-for family member is more of a whiskey drinker, consider this set of classic Harmonie Crystal Triple Old Fashion Tumblers. You really can't go wrong with their handcrafted crystal, which can easily become a family heirloom to be passed on for generations. Upgrade this gift even more with the matching Harmonie Whiskey Decanter. Buy on Neiman Marcus $ 300

Anker’s Nebula Capsule Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector The clarity and complexity of the picture that you get from this soda-can-sized projector is unmatched. It has a 360-degree speaker, so you don't need any additional hardware to actually listen to what you're watching. You can easily stream movies and shoes from Android 7.1, too. Buy on Amazon $ 300

Swarovski EL Binoculars The Swarovski EL range of binoculars are what anyone looking to do any form of glassing will appreciate — especially if your budget is flexible. For birding, these are great compact binoculars that are quick to use while you get your spotting scope set up. Have a hunter in the family? These are lightweight and sturdy enough to withstand a few miles of stalking without weighing you down. These work well in low light conditions for use at any time of day. Buy on Amazon $ 2659

Shinola Third Man Record Edition TT Gift Set Shinola is a Detroit-based brand known for its immaculately crafted watches. Over the years, they've partnered with other American brands to expand into new product categories with the same level of craftsmanship. This swoon-worthy Third Man Record Edition TT Gift Set – from their collaboration with VPI Industries — would make a thoughtful addition to any living room or study. It comes with new turntable speakers and a selection of vinyls to rebuild a collection, or start anew. Buy on Neiman Marcus $ 3995 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Woolrich Buffalo Check Wool Blend Blanket These are the kind of blankets that end up in hope chests for generations. Woolrich is known for its quality and durability and this blanket is no different. The classic Buffalo plaid wool blanket will look at home draped over a chair, folded at the foot of a bed, or wrapped around shoulders next to a fire. Buy on Nordstrom $ 450

Issey Miyake Bao Bao Prism Tote Geometric and bold, this bag is all about the statement. The glossy triangles sit atop a mesh bag that conforms to whatever you put inside. Choose from a bright white, metallic silver, a glossy black on black, or jet black. Buy on Nordstrom $ 595

