This Clinical-Grade Skincare Brand Harnesses Epigenetic Research to Formulate Its Products
EPIGENETIC SKINCARE
While most skincare brands on the market today focus on reducing the signs of aging, like fine lines, wrinkles, and texture, Lyma Skincare uses science to address (and target) the aging process itself. Lyma Skincare was founded on the basis that our epigenetics, the science of how our genes operate and are affected by external factors, impact the health and aging process of the skin. Harnessing the science of epigenetics as it pertains to our skin (our biggest organ!) allows Lyma to better understand how to turn the clock backward by addressing the factors that actually cause the gene to age rather than trying to correct the damage years later. Lyma is known for its anti-aging supplements and powerful at-home laser, but recently introduced a two-step serum and cream system powered by Lyma’s proprietary Genolytic technology and formulated by geneticists. The concentrated, extra-potent formulas contain 80 percent active ingredients, including all the anti-aging heroes you’d expect, like retinal (a less irritating form of retinol) and peptides, along with Wellmune Hydrolysed Beta Glucans and Zizania latifolia Stem Extract, which help expedite cell turnover, accelerate nutritional delivery, and foster the proper bacteria balance to support the skin’s microbiome. From softening fine lines to targeting redness and banishing stubborn adult acne, Lyma’s revolutionary science-first skincare is revolutionizing how we approach skincare.
“In an industry saturated with endless products designed to tackle a limited number of concerns, consumers are left to create their own protocols, often mixing actives and brands that are incompatible, or at worst, cancel each other out,” says Lyma founder Lucy Goff. Not only does this transformative skincare duo work synergistically to amplify the complexion-enhancing results, but they also streamline your routine, eliminating extra steps. Follow the link below to learn more about Lyma’s innovative skincare and view incredible before-and-after customer photos.
