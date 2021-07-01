Entire Town That Set Heatwave Record Is Now On Fire

Out of control wildfires have converged on the small Canadian village of Lytton, engulfing the entire town in flames.

“It’s dire. The whole town is on fire,” Mayor Jan Polderman told CBC. “It took, like, a whole 15 minutes from the first sign of smoke to, all of a sudden, there being fire everywhere.”

Lytton, a town of just 250 people, had earlier in the week topped 121 degrees, setting a record for the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Canada. The entire town had to be completely evacuated as flames jumped fences and incinerated every single building as 45 mph winds whipped up burning debris. Most residents had no time to collect any belongings as the fire drew down on them, the mayor said.

Many took shelter in a nearby town that was also under a fire warning by early Thursday. “At the First Nation band office, the fire was a wall about three, four feet high coming up to the fence line,” the mayor said. “I drove through town and it was just smoke, flames, the wires were down.”

CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe said that low-precipitation thunderstorms with strong winds, severe lightening and not much rain had fueled many smaller fires. “I’ve never seen wildfire conditions this extreme,” Wagstaffe said in her CBS report. “We’re going to see conditions like this for the rest of the week, unfortunately.”

Intense heat has killed dozens of people at least—possibly hundreds—across the northwestern United States and western Canada. Dry conditions have led to an increase in fires in the largely wooded province of British Columbia, adding misery to the deadly situation.