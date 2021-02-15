I Finally Found It: Perfect Men’s Underwear

If there’s one thing everyone is wearing these days, it’s underwear (at least I hope so!). Our lives have dramatically shifted and yet, we all gotta wear something underneath our sweats (or joggers), right?. Normally, I wouldn’t give my underwear much thought. Underwear is kinda just underwear. But these days, I’m trying to maximize my comfort and my underwear plays a crucial role. At least it does now that I’ve started wearing Mack Weldon.

Mack Weldon’s 18-Hour Jersey Boxer Briefs are not meant to be worn for 18 hours in a row — although I guess you could. The 18-Hour Jersey refers to how Mack Weldon makes its fabric. The blend of cotton, modal, and stretchy Lycra sits for 18 hours before it gets cut, allowing it to naturally expand. This, they say, results in a softer feel and a more consistent fit.

18-Hour Jersey Boxer Briefs Buy at Mack Weldon $ 24

While initially skeptical of this (mostly because I’m not a fabric expert), I can say Mack Weldon’s Jersey Boxer Briefs are the most comfortable I’ve ever worn. But beyond that, they maintain their shape and elasticity wear after wear, unlike other briefs out there. Not only does the waistband sit firm and secure around me, but the legs don’t ever roll up, even when I’m sliding jeans over them. They have a tagless design which I love because that minimizes itchiness and a functional fly, for, well, you know.

Not only are they comfortable, they come in plenty of designs and patterns to keep things interesting, too. Rare is a pair of underwear that not only feels good, but looks good as well. Mack Weldon does both, and they won’t change shape, no matter how many times you wear them.

