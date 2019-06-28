Man Charged With Murder in Disappearance of Mackenzie Lueck

A man has been charged with murder in the disappearance of University of Utah senior Mackenzie Lueck, Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said at a press conference Friday.

Ajaya Ayoola, reportedly a former Army IT specialist, was charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, and obstruction of justice, police said.

Police conducted a search of Ayoola’s property on Wednesday, where they found charred personal items and “female human tissue” in the backyard, Brown said. According to the police chief, the DNA of the tissue matched DNA from Lueck’s personal items.

At around 2 a.m. on June 17, 23-year-old Lueck arrived at the Salt Lake International Airport after attending a family funeral in California. Surveillance footage from the airport shows Lueck walking through the terminal, rolling her luggage past a baggage carousel, and exiting the airport’s departure area to meet a Lyft driver.

According to police, Lueck then took the Lyft to Hatch Park in North Salt Lake City. The driver dropped her off at around 3 a.m., at which point she met up with someone inside a car. She wasn’t been heard from since.

“Mackenzie was met at Hatch Park by an individual in a vehicle,” Salt Lake City Police Assistant Chief Tim Doubt told reporters Monday. “The Lyft driver left Mackenzie at the park with that person and stated that Mackenzie did not appear to be in any type of distress.”

Earlier this week, Lyft confirmed that Lueck’s route was not out of the ordinary and ended at the destination she entered into the app. After dropping the 23-year-old off, the driver continued his shift and picked up other customers, the company said.

Her family filed a missing-persons report on June 20. Three days later, Lueck missed a flight to Los Angeles and a midterm exam, a move her sorority sister said is out of character.

“She would never miss her midterms or anything like that,” Ashley Fine told KSL, adding that Lueck is “extremely dedicated.”