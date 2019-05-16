Save 25% on Ralph Lauren Bags, Sneakers, Suits, Bathing Suits, And More During This Macy’s Sale

During Macy’s springtime sale, you stand to save big on Ralph Lauren apparel, bedding, bags, and more. Across the site, pages and pages of select items—Ralph Lauren’s finest among them—are marked down 25%. Use code ESCAPE at checkout to apply the discount.

And some of the standouts run the gamut of Ralph Lauren best sellers. The versatile and minimalist Merrimack Reversible Tote is $134 right now, and comes in Mist Blue and Mellow Pink. Get your wetsuit upgrade with the Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit, which comes in seven colors and is yours for $90. Removable cups, a v-neckline, and full butt coverage make this a great spring pick. Step up your kicks with the Jinny Slip-On Sneakers, available in seven styles and marked down to $45 right now. Upgrade your spring suit with the Solid Ultraflex Classic-Fit Wool Jacket, constructed with a two-button closure, four-button cuffs, a welt chest pocket, and full lining. It’s on sale right now and the added discount brings it down to $75 (85% off). Need new towels? You can get more than a dozen different styles with the Sanders Antimicrobial Mix and Match Bath Towel Collection and each one is engineered to resist odors, impurities, and other bacteria. One towel will run you $24 during the sale, with added savings for orders with multiple towels. There’s something for everyone in this sale and the Ralph Lauren quality simply steps it all up.

