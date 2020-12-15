Scouted Gift Pick: Our Favorite Skillet From Made In

If you're anything like us, you're obsessive about finding the perfect gift. A Scouted Gift Pick is our stamp of approval for certified winners in the gifting department. You may not even need to get a gift receipt.

WHAT IT IS

Carbon Steel Frying Pan. We all became excellent cooks this year (well, some of us at least), so why not gift your favorite chef a Michelin-Star worthy pan? This carbon steel skillet boasts the best of both worlds, offering the lightweight qualities of stainless steel and the non-stick properties of cast iron. Plus, you can even have the handle engraved with their name.

Carbon Steel Frying Pan Buy at Made In Cookware $ 89

WHO TO GIFT IT TO

Your favorite chef. Your favorite aspiring chef. Your loved one who needs something to beat you over the head with.

