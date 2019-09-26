Elevated kitchenware benefits you in three general ways, in my opinion: It works better, looks better, and is easier to use (and maintain). Put those three together and you’re much more likely to enter the kitchen on a regular basis. There’s something tempting and alluring in using products we actually enjoy. And in the realm of elevated cookware is Made In, whose cookware and cutlery really take the basics to the next level with style and heavy quality that will last you for years. Get to know the emerging brand with a look at their essential products below.

Blue Carbon Steel Kit, $249 at Made In: Made In’s take on the Carbon steel skillet—one that could replace or supplement anyone’s cast iron cookware—is exceedingly gorgeous and very highly-rated. With Carbon steel, you get the heat retention properties of cast iron (without the heft) and the precision of stainless steel. The skillets are oven-safe up to 1,200 degrees and can handle any stovetop, including induction. Check out the rest of Made In’s cookware here.

8 Inch Chef Knife, $89 at Made In: Sticking with the French influence on their products, Made In partnered with a French knife-making family for its cutlery. Each knife is fully forged for additional balance, treated with Nitrogen for a blade that stays hard, and built into its handle with high-quality, stainless steel rivets.

Silicone Universal Lid, $49 at Made In: Whichever of Made In’s pots or pans you stock up with, this lid will cover them up as needed. Oven-safe up to 350 degrees, dishwasher-safe, and made of silicone that was tested and approved by the FDA for cooking, this lid is a marvel. Its three interior lips will adjust to the pot or pan you throw it on and its stainless steel insides will keep it in shape.

For a kitchen update that’ll stick around for years, Made In’s got the kits and sets you’ll want to consider. | Shop at Made In >

