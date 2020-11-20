Our Favorite Cookware Brand Is 30% Off for Black Friday

- Get up to 30% off sitewide at Made In Cookware
- Scouted Contributor Gideon Grudo loves Made In’s Cookware, especially the Carbon Steel Pan and the Knife Set, both of which are restaurant quality.
Once you try Made In’s Carbon Steel Frying Pan, you’ll never go back, especially when it’s up to 30% off. Whether you get it on its own or in their top notch Starter Set, carbon steel is the best of both worlds simply put, providing the high heat quality of stainless steel, and the ease of clean you get with nonstick and cast iron. Their knives are top quality, ones that will allow you to chop, dice, and slice with a pro, and the whatever you're cooking up is guaranteed to pair well with their new glassware.
Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan
Down From $89
6-Piece Starter Set
Down From $399
Knife Set
Down From $307
12-Piece Glassware Set
Down From $167
