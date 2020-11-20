Our Favorite Cookware Brand Is 30% Off for Black Friday

Made In Cookware is in multiple 3-Michelin-Star Restaurants, and it can be in yours for up to 30% off.

Once you try Made In’s Carbon Steel Frying Pan, you’ll never go back, especially when it’s up to 30% off. Whether you get it on its own or in their top notch Starter Set, carbon steel is the best of both worlds simply put, providing the high heat quality of stainless steel, and the ease of clean you get with nonstick and cast iron. Their knives are top quality, ones that will allow you to chop, dice, and slice with a pro, and the whatever you're cooking up is guaranteed to pair well with their new glassware.

Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan

Down From $89

Buy at Made In Cookware$76

6-Piece Starter Set

Down From $399

Buy at Made In Cookware$312

Knife Set

Down From $307

Buy at Made In Cookware$215

12-Piece Glassware Set

Down From $167

Buy at Made In Cookware$134

