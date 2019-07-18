Spend Your Weekend Shopping Madewell’s Extra 40% Off Sale and Get Your Summer Wardrobe Filled Out

Madewell makes some of my favorite things, from denim to shoes. Find your new favorite thing with an extra 40% off all sale styles when you use the code VERYRARE. And this is a very rare sale indeed.

Choose from almost 1,000 items in every category. I’m eyeing the Pleated Wide-leg Pants in Golden Meadow (a mustard yellow) that are down to $45 (originally $85). They’re the right amount of drapey but still feel like a pair of trousers you could wear with sneakers and call it a day. And I’ve also added the adorable Lei-cation Embroidered Mainstay Sweatshirt for $36 (originally $88) to my cart. It’s embroidered with Hawaii-inspired images like palm trees, hula dancers, and surfers. There are even some snazzy shoes on sale like the Marianna Wooden-Beaded Slide Sandal, which are down to $60 (originally $138). These are the shoes you could wear to any kind of summer gathering and get compliments on. | Shop at Madewell >

