I Just Found My New Favorite Pant Material—Linen

Scouting Report: These lightweight linen-blend Madewell pants keep you feeling cool, and their sleek tapered cut keeps you, well, looking cool.

There are few things in life that I’ve been able to pair with a cashmere sweater and my beach hat, but Madewell’s Linen Blend Track Trousers are one of them. Just in time for summer and going back to the office, Madewell has made these best-of-both-worlds pants harnessing the power of linen and a fresh, classic cut.

The cleverness of these Madewell pants begins right at the top with a comfortable elastic waistband and a classic button and zipper right in front. If there is one thing I appreciate more than an elastic waistband, it’s a disguised elastic waistband. Not only are the pockets real, but they’re even big enough to fit things in!

My initial reaction to slipping on the pants was how comfortable and malleable they felt, especially compared to some older linen pieces I own. However, the Track Trousers carry all of the light and breezy benefits I know and love linen for with the added ease of viscose, making the pants soft and a whole lot less prone to wrinkling. I have become a big fan of this particular blend because not only do these pants wick sweat and not stick to my legs, but they’re also machine washable.

The polished design of these Madewell’s pants goes to show that linen is not just for cottage core fanatics.The slightly tapered cut of the pants slimming slightly down the leg gives these pants the cool look of joggers, while the subtle pleats below the pockets mimic the professional appearance of slacks.

I’ve never been a huge fan of wearing shorts out, no matter how warm it gets. Luckily, if the recent humid spring days in these Track Trousers are any indication, I think I’ve found an equally lightweight replacement. So far, I’ve been able to pair these chameleon pants with a tucked-in button-down and flats for work and a sweatshirt and slippers for lounging around my apartment immediately after work.

Madewell’s Linen-Blend Track Trousers are the perfect combination of lightweight, laid-back, and polished, making looking good, also look easy.

