This Anti-Masker Thinks God Wants Her to Terrorize Children

Shiva Bagheri was holding a sign reading “Keep America Free” with her left hand as she pointed with her right hand at a woman who was walking with a young boy in a procession to mark National Walk to School Day last week.

“He’s going to be traumatized because you put that mask on him and you don’t tell him to breathe through it,” Bagheri can be heard saying in a video of the encounter outside a Beverly Hills school.

The woman quickened her pace and sought to just continue on. But Bagheri was not done using her freedom of speech to berate the woman with a lie.