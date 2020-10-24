MAGA Fans Tie Susan Collins to Trump Whether She Likes It or Not

This fall, bright red lawn signs have sprouted up around Maine that stick Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in company she’s avoided like her political life depends on it.

One of the names in big block letters next to Collins’ is not a problem: Dale Crafts, the GOP nominee for Congress in Maine’s 2nd District. The other name, however, is less welcome: President Donald Trump.

“Make Maine Great Again, Make America Great Again,” implores the sign, which urges a Crafts-Collins-Trump vote, and is ringed with the words “God, life, guns, Maine, America.”