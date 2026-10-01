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YA WIN SOME YA NEWSOM

MAGA Goon Rages at Newsom for Trolling Trump’s Rebrand

The former Kennedy Center boss threw a tantrum on social media.

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at the Center for American Progress (CAP) IDEAS Conference.

Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

By Leigh Kimmins

Fired Kennedy Center boss Richard Grenell has lashed out at California Gov. Gavin Newsom for trolling President Donald Trump over his rebrand of AI.

The spat began when Newsom issued an executive order requiring California state agencies to use only the terms “artificial intelligence” and “AI” in official business. The governor’s order was a direct, sarcastic response to a directive issued by Trump, who ordered federal agencies to replace the phrase with “super intelligence.”

US President Donald Trump, with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and US House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), speaks to the media at the White House driveway following a luncheon for tech leaders in the East Room, in Washington, D.C., US, September 29, 2026.
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“I just signed an executive order permanently declaring Artificial Intelligence ‘Artificial Intelligence’ in California. You’re welcome, America,” he said on X.

x

Grenell reacted to Newsom’s post.

Richard Grenell/X

“Purporting to change something’s name cannot distract a person of normal intelligence from recognizing the impotent and craven failure to take action to address well-documented emerging security and safety risks posed by that thing,” Newsom added in his official decree, taking a direct swipe at the White House.

In another statement, he said that “super intelligence is clearly not coming from the White House—that’s why California continues to lead.”

Naturally, the jab sent Trump’s ultra-loyalists into a tailspin. Grenell, who was booted from his role leading the Kennedy Center in March, reacted on X. Sharing Newsom’s announcement, the former official vented his frustration, posting: “4 More Months…and California is done with Gavin.”

Ric Grenell,

Grenell is a Trump loyalist.

Mike Segar/REUTERS

The whole saga started with Trump’s obsessive efforts to rebrand the tech sector. The president began fixating on the term weeks ago, taking to Truth Social to ask his followers: “Which name do we like for the new phenomena — SUPER INTELLIGENCE VS. SUPERIOR INTELLIGENCE? President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

After running an informal poll where his followers picked “super intelligence,” Trump pushed the rebrand even further.

At a White House gathering, he pressured top tech executives to embrace the moniker, telling reporters that the phrase AI is inaccurate because the technology is “not artificial, we all agree on that.” Corporate executives at the luncheon dutifully regurgitated the word “superintelligence” to reporters immediately after.

US President Donald Trump, with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and US House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), speaks to the media at the White House driveway following a luncheon for tech leaders in the East Room, in Washington, D.C., US, September 29, 2026.

Trump and a gaggle of tech CEOs at the White House.

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Grenell’s sycophancy comes despite his humiliating exit from the administration. He secretly plotted to dump valuable artwork from the Kennedy Center to make room for MAGA-approved pieces before being shown the door.

A proposal circulated during Grenell’s brief, chaotic tenure at the center explicitly detailed a plan to “de-accession” historic artwork.

The document outlined that getting rid of the pieces “may include disposal via the following means: return to country of origin, transfer or exchange with another institution, public sale or destruction.”

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Leigh Kimmins
Leigh KimminsReporter

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