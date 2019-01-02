MAGA Hat Back On: Kanye Returns to Politics

There are fresh concerns for Kanye West after he kicked off 2019 with a series of tweets which broke his promise to stay out of politics, and said he was supporting Donald Trump “all day.”

Ye had previously raised eyebrows on New Year’s Eve when he took to social media and demanded a “public apology” from rival rapper Drake for having the temerity to follow his wife on Instagram. Ye and Drake have a long beef, dating back to 2010 when Drake dated Ye’s ex Amber Rose.

However, attention will now inevitably move to his support for Trump following a series of rambling tweets, which also included a hint he hopes to run for President in “2024.”

Let’s just pause a moment and let that prospect sink in.

Last year, Ye said he was withdrawing from all political commentary after coming to the realisation he had been exploited and used, after a bizarre televised meeting with Donald Trump descended into farce as he showed the President pictures of a hydrogen fuelled ‘iPlane’ and thumped the Oval Office desk.

Kanye also sent a number of tweets that were later deleted, including the line, “Blacks are 90% Democrats. That sounds like control to me.”

Another tweet read: “We will change the world. God is on my side. I am a Christian. I am a tax payer. I am myself. God is with us.”