MAGA Hellhole Parler Says Kanye Deal Nixed After Horrific Alex Jones Sit-Down

Hours after Kanye West appeared on InfoWars to declare, “I like Hitler,” the social media cesspit known as Parler announced that a deal for the rapper to buy it had been taken off the table by mutual agreement.

“In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler,” the company said in a statement, adding pointedly, “This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November.”

The statement concluded, “Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community.”

West’s sit-down Thursday with conspiracy-monger Alex Jones was unhinged even by the standards of the 45-year-old rapper, who remains on an antisemitic tear weeks after first tweeting that he would go “Death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” Appearing in a fully hooded mask and accompanied by avowed white nationalist Nick Fuentes, West alternated between Holocaust denial, attacking Jewish people, and insisting “we got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time” as even Jones struggled to keep up with his vitriol.

The rapper’s ongoing tirade kicked off following backlash to an October show for his fashion line Yeezy, in which he promoted “White Lives Matter” shirts. As a flood of brands rushed to cut ties with him as his inflammatory and hateful remarks piled up, he was booted from Instagram and Twitter. He announced the Parler deal shortly after.

Since its founding in 2018, Parler has positioned itself, with limited success, as an “uncancelable” haven for free speech. In doing so, it became a safe space for antisemites and right-wing influencers who reveled in its lax approach to content moderation. It was yanked from both Apple and Google’s app stores following the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, and was only restored after the company agreed to police its posters more closely.

The company announced its provisional acquisition by West in October. “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” West said in a statement at the time.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.