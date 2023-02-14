MAGA Host Goes Church Lady on Rihanna: She’s Like ‘Satan’

Far-right cable host Grant Stinchfield not only thinks the entire Super Bowl was too “woke,” but the ex-Newsmax star also believes that Rihanna’s highly touted halftime performance was openly Satanic.

Essentially becoming Dana Carvey’s iconic “Church Lady” character from Saturday Night Live, Stinchfield took aim at the pop megastar in a typically unhinged rant Monday night on his new show on Real America’s Voice. (The channel is best known for broadcasting Steve Bannon’s podcast and hiring disgraced ex-Fox News anchor Ed Henry.)

“Then, of course, there was the halftime show. This was out of control,” he fumed during his rant against the “woke” (i.e. Black and LGBTQ-friendly) Super Bowl festivities.

“Talk about kids, right, watching an overly sexualized halftime show from Rihanna,” the ex-NRATV host continued. “Now, besides her dancers all looking like Chinese spy balloons, I want you to think about the Biblical perspective of what is happening there.”

And then, of course, the MAGA-boosting pundit invoked the devil.

“OK, she’s dressed in red, and she falls from the sky, surrounded by people dressed in white like angels,” Strinchfield exclaimed, pearls fully clutched. “Do we know the story from the Bible when Satan fell from heaven, and he brought down those fallen angels with him? That’s exactly what played out on our screens! And then it got even worse when they literally did every disgusting move you can imagine.”

He then whined about how hard it would be “to explain to your little kid” the pregnant singer’s fully clothed performance, all before finishing up his performative tirade about the sinful Super Bowl by urging his viewers to buy gold from his program’s sponsor.

While some right-wing media figures and former President Donald Trump blasted Rihanna’s halftime show as an “EPIC FAIL,” other conservative pundits praised the “Umbrella” songstress for her jaw-dropping set. In fact, one prominent far-right commentator even criticized other conservatives for “trying to pick it apart,” while noting there was nothing Satanic about the performance.

“She didn’t invite Satan to sing a couple of chords with her at halftime. She wasn’t like, ‘Oh, and here’s my friend Satan.’ There was no political message,” The Daily Wire’s Candace Owens said on Monday.

“I was super annoyed to see that some people were still trying to pick it apart and, ‘Oh, this is something else. I don’t like it,’” she added. “Conservatives, this is where we lose; this is where we lose, right?”