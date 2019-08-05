MAGA Mail Bomber Cesar Sayoc Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

Cesar Sayoc, the so-called “MAGA Bomber” who mailed 16 crudely made explosive devices to prominent critics of President Trump, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Monday.

The 57-year-old pleaded guilty in March to sending the bombs to 13 targets—including Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, Robert De Niro, and members of Congress. Prosecutors had asked for him to receive a life prison sentence.

While announcing the sentence, which is far below guidelines, Southern District of New York Judge Jed Rakoff said it was “no more” and “no less” than what he deserves. Rakoff is one of the most vocal judges in the country against mass incarceration.

Despite emphasizing that Sayoc’s crime was an act of terrorism, Rakoff said Rayoc “was fully capable of concocting pipe bombs capable of exploding,” leading him to believe that Sayoc’s alleged failure was in fact “a conscious choice.”

Rakoff, however, also noted that the bombs were designed to strike “fear and terror” in the hearts of the victims. At least three of the bombs were sent to the personal residences of the victims. “Just, so who is the human being who perpetrated these horrific acts of domestic terrorism?” Rakoff said in court.

Rakoff agreed to recommend Sayoc be incarcerated in Florida, as requested by his attorneys.