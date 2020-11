Given the actual election results, you could expect the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., to stand all but empty on Inauguration Day, like some political version of The Shining.

The halls should be deserted, as if haunted by a maniacal figure announcing, “Here’s Donnie!!!”

After all, you would think that not even the most fervent deniers of President Trump’s defeat would check in there come January really thinking their guy and not Joe Biden will be inaugurated.