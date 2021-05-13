MAGA Moron Mo Brooks Proves Alabama Isn't Sending Their Best

Despite steep competition, the state of Alabama has given America some of its stupidest and nastiest Republican politicians.

There’s Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, the hideous yet hapless Trumpist who mentored hatemonger Stephen Miller. Roy Banned-From-Some-Malls Moore. Coach-turned-Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who gave an interview where he said so many stupid things (misidentifying the three branches of government, saying the U.S. fought in WWII to “free Europe of Socialism”) that it crashed the website of the Alabama Daily News.

But I submit to you that the stupidest, nastiest Alabama Republican of them all may be Rep. Mo Brooks. Yes, Mo (short for Morris and, unlike the leader of the real Stooges, this congressman and follower spells it without an “e”) says things like “racism is over” and “criticism of Jeff Sessions is part of a war on whites.” But then a lot of GOP House members say stupid, racist, appalling things.