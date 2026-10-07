DOLL DRAMA MAGA Pop Star Calls Out Member of Her Former Girl Group Jessica Sutta says being left out of the reunion “broke my heart.” Stephen Hird/REUTERS # 11

Jessica Sutta, an original member of the Pussycat Dolls, has made it clear she isn’t happy with lead singer Nicole Scherzinger. As Scherzinger leads the slimmed-down trio, which includes Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt, on a U.K. tour, Sutta told The Sun, “I’m not going to lip-sync Don’t Ya behind Nicole ever again.” She added, “When it first happened, it broke my heart.” Sutta, who left the group when it first broke up in 2010, isn’t the only original member cut from the core, with Carmit Bachar and Melody Thornton also cut loose. Sutta criticized the Dolls’ downsize, telling The Sun the group was “better as a five,” even while admitting that “those three girls are killing it.” But her politics may have been the canary in the coal mine for her exit. Sutta told The Maverick Approach podcast in March that she believed her support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is what made her a “liability.” On the podcast, she said, “I align with Bobby Kennedy, which is aligning with MAGA.” She also addressed critics calling her MAGA directly: “Yeah, I am. I triple down on it.” The Nashville-based singer is set to release a new record, SuttaPop, next year.

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