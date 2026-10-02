SCHMITTSHOW MAGA Senator Bails on TV Show After Humiliating Self-Own Eric Schmitt is trying his best to lay low.

Humiliated MAGA Sen. Eric Schmitt skipped a high-profile TV appearance just hours after his humiliating failed “gotcha” attempt.

Schmitt attempted, and failed, to get former Special Counsel Jack Smith to perjure himself during a contentious Senate hearing on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Missouri Republican grilled Smith about claims he attended a basketball game in Atlanta on Feb. 3, 2024, between the Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks, amid mounting drama around the Atlanta-based criminal investigation into President Donald Trump, led by prosecutor Fani Willis.

Smith had attended a game that night, but it was a women’s game in College Park, Maryland. He watched the Maryland Terrapins women’s basketball team play the Iowa Hawkeyes, led by Caitlin Clark.

Dasha Burns outed Schmitt on Ceasefire. C-SPAN

Schmitt began damage control after the embarrassing moment, posting a cringe comeback on X, “Who knew Jack Smith was a Caitlin Clark fan?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the flub, he has projected an image of someone unfettered by an honest mistake. But his last-minute schedule change suggests otherwise.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Dasha Burns, who hosts Ceasefire on C-SPAN, explained in a preview of Friday’s edition of the program that Schmitt bailed on the program a day after his botched hearing with Smith.

“Now, we should mention that Sen. Schmitt was supposed to appear on this program with Sen. [Chris] Coons [Democrat, Delaware], but he pulled out a day after that hearing,” Burns, who also works for Politico, said.

Play Video

Instead, Burns will be joined by Democratic attorney Bob Bauer and Republican attorney Ben Ginsberg to discuss legal battles surrounding voting rights and election administration, plus Democratic strategist Joel Payne and Republican strategist Doug Heye.

On Tuesday, Schmitt tried to downplay the humiliation in a CNN interview.

“We had information he was at a basketball game,” Schmitt said. “There was only one NBA game that night, at 7:30 tip-off, which is why I asked him if he was in Atlanta.”

“He answered the question. That’s what these hearings are for. You ask questions, you get answers.”

Schmitt added, “Smith has perjured himself before, but he says he’s at the game. Maybe he’s a Caitlin Clark fan. We’ll accept that.”

Schmitt tried and failed to catch former Special Counsel Jack Smith in a perjury trap. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

TMZ D.C. reporter Charlie Cotton also confronted Schmitt outside the Capitol, asking the Republican about “getting it wrong” during the hearing by mixing up the Hawks with the Hawkeyes.

Schmitt insisted, “Well, I don’t think about it that way. I asked him if he was at a basketball game that night. The only NBA game that was going on that night was in Atlanta. So, I asked him if he was there.”

Schmitt, seen as a potential running mate for JD Vance in the 2028 presidential election, said Smith “is not credible” and told Cotton, “He gave his answer, and I guess that’s his answer.”

The reporter pressed Schmitt, saying it looked like he attempted a “gotcha” moment with Smith, and started to say, “then you had the wrong...”

“Well, he was at a basketball game,” Schmitt continued. “I asked him if he was in Atlanta. He said, ‘No.’ He said he was at another game. That’s his answer, so it is what it is.”

Cotton asked Schmitt, “How did that mistake happen?” with the Republican insisting, “It’s not a mistake!”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register