MAGA Teen Troll Farm Pushed Virus Disinfo

The teen troll farm run by the Trump-loving nonprofit Turning Points USA did more than just spam social media with MAGA memes. After the Washington Post revealed the troll operation, The Daily Beast found two more accounts linked to the TPUSA effort, one of which was using the #plandemic hashtag to frame the coronavirus pandemic as part of a conspiracy to rig the 2020 election.

After The Daily Beast shared its findings with Twitter, the company suspended the accounts for violating Twitter’s rules on platform manipulation and spam. But before they went dark, the TPUSA-linked accounts were spamming social media with copy-pasted takes on everything from misinformation about mail-in voting, masks, and the K-pop boy band BTS.

Welcome to Rabbit Hole, where we dive deep on the biggest story. It’s for Beast Inside members only. Join up today.