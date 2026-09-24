MAGA Senator’s Weird Praise for Trump’s Xi Meeting Backfires
He made a strange suggestion regarding Xi’s state visit.
Utah Sen. Mike Lee made a fool of himself trying to glorify President Donald Trump’s courtship of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Lee, 55, appeared on Fox Business’ Kudlow Thursday evening and commended Trump’s hosting of Xi, but his bizarre attempt at praise didn’t paint the president in the best light.
“One of the many things I love about President Trump is that he is the consummate host—he loves hosting people,” the MAGA senator said. “When a foreign dignitary, whether from China or anywhere else, comes into town, he likes to show them around. He likes to show them the White House.”
He continued: “I won’t be a bit surprised if he decides at one point to say, ‘You know, President Xi, let’s go visit Panda Express and see what you think of their broccoli beef.’”
“I’d love to see that happen. That’s the kind of thing President Trump likes to do. He likes to figure out what people are interested in and make sure he shows them a good time while they’re visiting,” he added.
Internet users pounced on Lee’s insensitive and tasteless suggestion.
“Yeah, Mike. I’m sure Xi would find that absolutely hilarious,” one X user said.
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“This is what passes for foreign policy analysis in the Republican Party now. A sitting U.S. senator is on television fantasizing about taking the President of China to Panda Express. That’s the intellectual ceiling,” wrote another.
Another user said: “And THAT is the most racist AND dumb thing you’ll hear today. Congrats, Senator Lee.”
The Daily Beast has reached out to Lee’s office for comment.
The Trumpy senator has a reputation for embarrassing himself with uncouth and inflammatory takes.
In February, Lee was grilled online over an absurd argument where he criticized “leftists” for calling for ICE agents to not wear masks by claiming they weren’t opposed to cartel hitmen wearing them.
“Yes. Cartel hitmen wear masks. That’s why ICE shouldn’t,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer replied.
“Oh dear Mike,” wrote Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy. “I literally couldn’t make our argument better than you do. The bad guys wear masks. The good guys don’t.”
Lee deleted the post shortly after receiving a wave of backlash.
In June 2025, the Utah senator also shared some shameful takes regarding the assassination of Minnesota state representative Melissa Hortman, saying in one deleted post, “This is what happens... When Marxists don’t get their way.”
Trump hosted Xi at the White House Thursday for a state visit, with the Chinese leader signaling subtle warnings to the U.S. while a blissfully unaware Trump was enveloped in the spectacle.
“The Thucydides trap can be overcome,” Xi said, referring to the historical theory that tensions between an established power and a rising power can turn into war. Xi called for the two nations to “coexist in peace” and requested U.S. competition to be “kept within bounds.”
Trump, meanwhile, referred to Xi as a “truly great friend” and said the day was “magnificent.”
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