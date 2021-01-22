Make Cocktails at Home with the Pre-Loaded Drink Pods in the Drinkworks System from Keurig

Many of us start our mornings the same way: selecting a K-Cup, pressing a button, and watching our Keurig machine make a fresh cup of coffee.

Well, the brand is hoping that you’ll now end your day with a similar routine and a contraption that makes cold cocktails instead of hot cappuccinos. Meet the Drinkworks Home Bar system, which can whip up a Moscow Mule, an Old-Fashioned, a Margarita, or any of the other 30 cocktails currently offered. (You can also buy beer and wine pods for the system.)

And, yes, it really is that simple, just choose a preloaded cocktail pod and you’ll have a drink in about a minute. The pod includes all the liquor and other ingredients required for each recipe.

There is, however, a bit of set up involved before you can begin your happy hour. You’ll need to flush the machine several times, fill a water reservoir, install a CO2 tank for making carbonated drinks and prep the filter.

But once it’s ready to go, consider the bar open.

Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig Buy at Amazon $ 300 Free Shipping

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Wayfair, Target, Kohls, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.