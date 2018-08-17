Make Perfect Cold Brew At Home With This Kit

We’re in the middle of the dog days of summer, and with global temperatures on the rise most of us are replacing our morning cup of hot coffee with a refreshing cold brew. But spending a few dollars more for the drink isn't economical in the long run — especially if you get your cold brew fix every single morning. Grocery store cold brew brands are an okay alternative, but you have to sacrifice the exact flavor from your favorite bag of beans.

Concoct your own version of cold brew at home with the BeanPlus Cold Drip Brewer Premium Kit. This coffee maker uses a special drip method to produce a more luxurious flavor using fewer grounds and only a third of the minimum brewing time. You can adjust the nozzle depending on your desired strength. Plus, it has a built-in filter that purifies water and prevents blockages.

Refresh your mornings with this individualized cold brew machine. Regularly $130, you can snag it on sale now for $99.

