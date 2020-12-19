My New Blender Is My Favorite Way to Cook Dinner

For years the most overlooked gadget in my kitchen was my blender. I used it, but not enough to justify investing in a new one. But eventually it started to hum and sputter, and I soon worried that it might just start smoking. Plus it took what feels like ten minutes to blend. I tried adding water, but that didn’t do much. So I said so long to my worn out blender, and replaced it. There are tons of blenders to choose from out there but I didn’t want to just make smoothies. I was looking for a blender with a cooking function and so when I heard about Pampered Chef’s Deluxe Cooking Blender, I ordered one right away.

The Deluxe Cooking Blender makes more than just smoothies — it also makes “alt milks,” soups, purees, jams, sauces and more. This may sound overwhelming at first, but it’s simple to use, and since mine arrived, I have made something with it every day. My freezer, once full of frozen fruits and veggies — is now sparse because of how much I use it. It blends as a normal blender would, but the cooking function is why I bought it: I just throw a couple ingredients in, it heats up to 210 degrees and slowly pulses away bits of broccoli until soup is born. And once I’m done, I rinse the pitcher and pour three cups of water and a bit of soap in, turn the dial and it washes itself — like a tiny countertop dishwasher.

Since buying it, I’ve skipped multiple trips to the grocery store by making my own oat milk for smoothies and even my own broth for soups. This is helping me reduce waste in my daily life, meaning I don’t see a fridge full of cartons in my future, unless they’re filled with my very own blended recipes. I’m excited to be making meals from scratch, especially since it doesn’t take as much effort as I once thought, and since I hardly have to clean up. My blender does it all for me.

Pampered Chef Deluxe Cooking Blender Buy at Amazon $ 370 Free Shipping | Free Returns

