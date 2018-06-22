Make Wellness a Part of Your Routine with This App’s Simple Meditations

We live busy lives, and all too often our personal wellness can fall to the wayside when we're preoccupied with work, relationships, and other daily responsibilities — but giving your mind the TLC it deserves doesn't have to throw off your daily schedule.

Welzen is a wellness app that helps you deal with stress and reduce anxiety with a range of subject-specific mindfulness meditations that you can practice anywhere and anytime. It lets you start each day with a mindfulness meditation—between five and 20 minutes long—which can help improve focus, boost creativity, and strengthen relationships.

Lifetime subscriptions are on sale today for $29.99.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.