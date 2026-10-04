ICON ‘Make You A Believer’ Singer Dies at 63 The star cancelled several performances last month due to an undisclosed medical issue. Isaiah Trickey/Isaiah Trickey, WireImage

Sass Jordan, known for her 1992 hit “Make You a Believer,” died Friday at age 63. The Canadian singer passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, her loved ones announced on Instagram. “She remains in our hearts, an inimitable force of nature,” the post read. “An irreplaceable being of light and joy!” Jordan was born in Birmingham, England, and lived in Montreal. She released her debut album Tell Somebody in 1988, and it earned her a Juno Award for Most Promising Female Vocalist of the Year. Her second album, Racine, came out in 1992 and featured the hit “Make You a Believer.” In the early 1990s, Jordan toured with Taylor Hawkins, the drummer of Foo Fighters. “Sass taught me how to be in a rock and roll band and gave me my first rock and roll check,” Hawkins once said. In September, she cancelled several scheduled Ontario performances due to an undisclosed medical issue.

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