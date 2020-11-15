This Bottle Turns Tap Water into a Cleaning Solution That Kills 99.9% of Bacteria

Do you have tap water at your house? Great. Now, here’s an even trickier question: do you have working electrical outlets in the home? Fantastic! You now have two of the three components needed to create an essentially endless supply of sainting spray. The third? Why, as you no doubt have surmised by now, is the O3 Waterworks Sanitizing Spray Bottle, the handy little piece of technology you deserve, given the mess of a year 2020 turned out to be.

The spray produced by the O3 bottle kills bacteria like salmonella, e. coli, and staph A, and, according to the company’s website: “has achieved a 99.9% virus reduction within 30 seconds against the commercial testing surrogate for Human Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.”

If you’d prefer not to have as many pathogens around and you like the idea of removing these unwanted little “guests” without powerful chemicals, then do it with the aqueous ozone this bottle produces by passing tap water through a charged diamond electrolytic cell. This sounds well and good and scientific, but is the solution the bottle creates actually effective at killing microbes?

“Ozone or O3 consists of three loosely bound oxygen atoms that readily give up an oxygen ion to react and oxidize with organic contaminants,” states the O3 site. And by “react and oxidize with,” they mean kill. Aqueous ozone destroys microorganisms, killing off 99.9% of most pathogens after a mere 30 seconds of exposure. Incidentally, that’s about how long it takes for the O3 molecules to break back down again themselves, leaving only a misting of water on hard surfaces and releasing O2 (better known as oxygen) into the air.

Because the O3 Waterworks spray reverts into nothing more than water and oxygen, you can use it to clean everything from marble countertops to vehicle dashboards or steering wheels to shower doors to baby toys. You can also spray the stuff directly onto foods, and in multiple tests, aqueous ozone has been proven to significantly delay food spoilage by killing the bacteria that speeds the rotting process.

If you want to put a price on something that can give you everything from fresher fruits and veggies to safer surfaces to better peace of mind, how does $199 sound?

