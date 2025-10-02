I Tried the Ice Water Hack Celebrity Makeup Artists Swear By

I grew up in Finland, a country known for its embrace of sub-zero activities. Cold plunges and ice swimming? No sweat. But I never considered that these traditions might extend into the world of cosmetics.

At an Urban Decay makeup masterclass with Melissa Hernandez, a renowned makeup artist whose notable clients include Amanda Seyfried and Olivia Rodrigo, I watched as she worked magic using the brand’s new Naked Shaped Multitasking Eyeshadow Palettes ($56, Sephora.com). During the masterclass, Hernandez dropped some beauty-focused fun facts, which I eagerly jotted down. First, loves devoting a solid two hours to a glam session. Second, she swears by layering her setting spray. Finally, she enlists the help of a surprising household item to prep her A-list clients’ skin before makeup application: ice.

I can only dream of having two hours to do my makeup, but the ice trick intrigued me. What, exactly, is the purpose? What’s the end goal? And could mere mortals like myself benefit from following her chilled-out instructions, or are the differences too inconsequential to observe unless you’re walking a red carpet?

After the class, I reached out to Hernandez to get a clearer idea of how her tried-and-true technique actually works—and whether it could work for me.

Just add ice

There must be some benefits to pre-cosmetics cold exposure—after all, according to Vogue, stars like Bella Hadid and Kate Moss enjoy dipping their faces into ice water.

Hernandez told the Daily Beast that her reason for the cold exposure is that it “instantly wakes up the skin, boosts circulation, and helps tighten and depuff,” making the skin appear “youthful, radiant, and makeup-ready.” I had to try it.

How does it work? “Ideally, I’ll fill a deep bowl with water and a generous amount of ice, then have my client submerge their face for three to six seconds at a time, repeating that [process] in four intervals,” Hernandez explained.

While this skin-prepping trick worked wonders for me when I followed the makeup artist’s directions (more on that in a moment), it’s essential to note that you should not put ice directly onto your face, and that this technique is not recommended for those who struggle with rosacea or eczema. Additionally, expert reviews on the long-term effectiveness of “ice facials” are mixed. Some online chatter claims that ice can diminish pores and smooth wrinkles and fine lines, but there is currently no science-based evidence to support this claim.

Time to chill out

I followed her instructions and filled a bowl with water, added ice, and began dipping my face into it. The experience was, not surprisingly, cold and a bit unpleasant, as you might expect when holding your breath underwater.

Immediately after I withdrew my face from the icy pool, a warm, tingling sensation hit my cheeks, and I felt the blood rushing to my skin. I was not expecting to see a difference, yet my skin felt more “awake,” healthy, and radiant. When I put on my primer, it glided smoothly over my cold face. I wondered: Was it just in my head, or did I actually feel a difference?

Roosa Rahkonen/The Daily Beast

Once I finished applying my makeup, however, that doubt disappeared. I observed the results in the mirror, and I really liked what I saw.

Roosa Rahkonen/The Daily Beast

Cold, hard facts—and results

I’ve tried countless tips and tricks from TikTok, among other sources, but I often find pro-recommended techniques—usually informed by years of experience—work far better than amateur ones. And facial icing now rests comfortably toward the top of my “beauty hacks” list.