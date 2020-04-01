This Under Eye Brightener Is My Secret to Look Awake in All Those Zoom Meetings

When I tell people that I’ve been wearing makeup every day during the week, they look at me confused. “Makeup” for me is pretty minimal, a BB cream, mascara, maybe some eyebrow gel, and the most important thing: under eye brightener. On days where I don’t feel like putting the extra 10 minutes into doing my makeup, I just stick to the under eye brightener because even in Zoom meetings, I want to actually look awake.

The Kaja Beauty Cat Nap under eye brightener is my secret to looking like a real, alive person in my video meetings. It has a radiant, peach-toned finish that helps correct dark circles to make you look more awake. It’s lightweight and doesn’t dry out. It blends out with ease and you barely need any to cover up any dark circles. And these days, I can use all the help I can get. Staying up until 1:00am watching Tik Tok or playing Animal Crossing does wonders to keep me not thinking about the news, but isn’t so great for my sleep schedule.

The idea of an under eye brightener wasn’t in my wheelhouse for years. I stuck with concealer and hoped for the best. But as the years went by, I stopped doing a full face of makeup and that meant even the best concealers looked cakey and weird on my un-foundationed face. An under eye brighter works differently than a concealer. Instead of, well, concealing anything, the color of an under eye brightener is used to cancel out the purple hues of dark circles. While some may look otherworldly on their own, I’ve found one that I can wear without the addition of any other makeup, and that is all I can ask for these days. Simplicity.

Kaja Cat Nap Under Eye Brightener Buy on Sephora $ 19

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that'll upgrade your life.

