Call it Coronacare for All, a simple guarantee that anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 can be tested and quarantined, if needed, at no cost.

The idea is that we are all on a cruise ship called Earth and our well-being depends on immediately identifying and isolating those who are infected.

We are already part way there, thanks to provisions of Obamacare, which Attorney General William Barr and a cartel of Republican governors and attorneys general are seeking to scuttle.