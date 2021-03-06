Star Journalist Malcolm Gladwell Is Also a Paid Celebrity Endorser for General Motors

The New Yorker’s longtime staff writer Malcolm Gladwell—the bestselling author of Blink, The Tipping Point, Outliers and, most recently, Talking to Strangers—is flouting the conventions of journalistic ethics by appearing in a series of television commercials for General Motors.

The issue of ethics in journalism has gained currency this week with the revelation by BuzzFeed News that New York Times op-ed columnist David Brooks failed to disclose to readers his significant financial remuneration from Weave, a community-building social project of the Aspen Institute—largely funded by Facebook and Amazon—that has been a frequent subject of Brooks’ columns.

By contrast, Gladwell’s star turn in GM’s commercials could hardly be more public.