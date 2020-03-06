From blustering winds to freezing temperatures to slushy snow, the reasons to dislike winter are plentiful. But a more consequential reason to tack onto that list is skin damage. The rapid temperature fluctuations and lifestyle changes you experience during winter months can take a serious toll on your skin. You know your skin is under stress, but what is winter actually doing to your epidermis?

UV Damage

Even though winter tends to be cold and cloudy, the sun’s damaging UV rays are still bombarding your skin. Ultraviolet A rays can easily penetrate clouds in the most overcast of conditions. Ultraviolet B rays, the source of your summer sunburns, are still present in the winter, especially if you partake in high altitude wintertime recreational activities like skiing or snowboarding. On top of all that, snow cover can reflect these harmful rays right back at you, increasing your exposure. This type of damage can cause wrinkles and premature aging. MALIN+GOETZ’s advanced renewal moisturizer and revitalizing eye cream are engineered to diminish the signs of aging caused by UV rays.

The advanced renewal moisturizer is a unique lightweight texture and boasts a concentrated formula of natural ingredients that firm, hydrate, and smooth skin. You can give your eyes a similarly rich treatment with the revitalizing eye cream. The combination of algae extracts and peptides can smooth and brighten the delicate skin under your eyes while minimizing any fine lines and wrinkles.

For a limited time, MALIN+GOETZ will be stocking an advanced skincare set that includes the advanced renewal cream, revitalizing eye cream, and its grapefruit face cleanser–a concoction of grapefruit extract, amino acids, and coconut-based sulfates that thoroughly cleanses skin without over-drying it.

Cold Temperature

While bundling up with layers of shirts, sweaters, and coats can keep you warm, your face is often left to brave the cold directly. When the icy air hits your skin, your body will decrease blood flow to your skin to minimize heat loss. Unfortunately, this means less oxygen and fewer nutrients reach your skin, hindering skin regeneration. Fight back with the recovery treatment oil from MALIN+GOETZ.

The oil is a botanical blend of grapeseed, avocado, and nine other natural oils that can deeply nourish skin, strengthen moisture barrier, improve skin elasticity, and address aging concerns. While other facial oils can be heavy, this oil is lightweight and can be mixed with other MALIN+GOETZ products for an extra moisture boost.

Dry Heat

Even if you retreat to the perceived safety of your home, your skin is still not in the clear! Cranking up the heat may grant you reprieve from the icy temperatures but at a cost. The constant blasts of hot air strip moisture from the air, causing your skin to dry out even further. So after the wind chill and sun exposure, you come inside to rest – only to have one more stressor thrown at your delicate facial skin.

The MALIN+GOETZ's advanced renewal cream replaces moisture to remedy winter skin dryness. This product is engineered to be ultra-nourishing and super creamy, made for keeping winter skin plump and hydrated throughout even the longest winter.

