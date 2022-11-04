Man Celebrating Baby’s Birth Shot Dead With Wild Boar Crossbow in Italy

A 63-year-old Italian man is in custody in the northern town of Genoa facing charges for racial hatred driven homicide after allegedly fatally shooting his neighbor with an arrow used to hunt wild boar in a bid to try to shut him up.

Evaristo Scalco was arrested early Wednesday morning after he allegedly killed Javier Alfredo Romero Miranda, a 41-year-old Peruvian born new father, who died walking near Scalco’s home on his way home with friends after celebrating the Halloween birth of his son at a nearby pub.

Miranda had been with friends watching the Champions League match between Liverpool and Napoli, and he and others were reportedly celebrating loudly in the alleyway, waking up Scalco who angrily reacted by shooting his crossbow from his window.

Graphic video of the event captures Scalco with the crossbow clearly in his hands after the incident. “I just wanted to sleep, I couldn’t,” Scalco told police, according to Il Secolo XIX newspaper. “I lost my mind when I saw them urinating against the wall. I yelled at them if they were uncivilized.”

Scalco said after he yelled at them, the men then “threw a firecracker or two” towards his window. “I didn’t understand what they were but I got scared,” he told police. “For this I used the bow but I did not want to kill.”

The horrific incident was caught on video by a friend who turned it over to police and local media. In the graphic video, Miranda can be seen clutching his belly in pain as Scalco runs out and tries to remove his arrow, breaking it off in the Peruvian man’s gut. Scalco then appeared to pass out. “He was in a lake of blood,” a neighbor Mattia Boselli told local media. “I heard a noise, I was on the second floor: when I looked out I saw the wounded man below, hit at chest height with an arrow. He was in a lake of blood.”

Neighbors then called emergency services and Romero was rushed to the same hospital where his wife and newborn were still in the maternity ward. He underwent emergency surgery to remove the arrow and transplant his liver, which was hit by the sharp arrow. Romero made it through the surgery, but died a few hours later.

Police raided Scalco’s home and found three handmade bows and 60 arrows typically used for wild boar hunting.

The prosecutor leading the investigation Arianna Ciavattini has applied extenuating factors of racial hatred and futile reasoning for the attack, citing reports that Scalco allegedly called Romero and his friends “shitty immigrants.”

Genova mayor Giovanni Toti tweeted that the young man was “killed by an arrow shot by a madman.” Scalco was arraigned Friday.