A deranged man threatened to blow up the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a series of emails sent to British government officials and to the office of Prince Andrew.

Mohammad Jibra-Eel Saleh was tracked down and detained by cops almost immediately, after using a gmail account to send the messages from a local McDonald’s.

Despite suspected mental health problems, Saleh is now facing the possibility of jail time after being found guilty of malicious communications with his posts to Andrew in which he appeared to threaten bombing the royal wedding at Windsor Castle in May last year, saying the event would be ‘a blast’, according to a report in The Daily Telegraph.

Saleh, claiming to be the “Muslim Prince of Spain,” sent the emails to the Queen’s son as well as officials at the Cabinet Office and the Ministry of Defence, Leicester Crown Court heard.

In one message the 37-year-old said: “You fucking stupid British royal family. I am the Muslim Prince of Spain married to the illegitimate daughter of the former King of Spain, Juan Carlos’s daughter called Marguerita.

“All you British royal family are going to die for having me arrested and tortured in prison in Netherlands. We’re at war, bitch. Your grandson’s wedding is going to be a blast.”

Despite the rambling tone of the emails, police were so concerned by the threats that they tracked Saleh down and arrested him two days before the May 19 wedding.

Saleh sent three threatening emails of similar content using two different mobile phones to the Duke of York, the Cabinet Office and the Ministry of Defence and all purporting to be from the Muslim Prince of Spain, The Telegraph reports.

When police did a subscriber check for Google they quickly ascertained Saleh was the registered owner of the account.

Prosecutors said it appeared he logged on to send the messages during a visit to a local McDonald’s, and while on a public bus.