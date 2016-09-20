Man Who Took Trump Jr.’s Skittles Photo Is a Refugee

The man whose photograph of a bowl of Skittles was used in Donald Trump Jr.’s Monday evening anti-refugee tweet revealed that he himself is a refugee. David Kittos, 48, from Guildford, England, took the photo and said it was shared without his permission. “I don’t support his politics and I would never take his money to use it,” Kittos told the BBC. “In 1974, when I was 6 years old, I was a refugee from the Turkish occupation of Cyprus so I would never approve the use of this image against refugees.” Kittos reportedly posted the image to Flickr in 2010. Trump Jr. took the image and added a caption over it: “If I had a bowl of skittles and I told you just three would kill you, would you take a handful? That’s our Syrian refugee problem... This image says it all. Let’s end the politically correct agenda that doesn’t put America first.”
