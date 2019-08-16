Trump Mocks Protester’s ‘Serious Weight Problem’

President Trump ridiculed a protester’s physical appearance during his Keep America Great rally in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday night, telling the man that he had a “serious weight problem” and should get some exercise.

Midway through a rally that had already featured him claiming that the stock market would crash if he weren’t re-elected, Trump’s typically off-the-rails speech was interrupted by a demonstrator.

As the crowd chanted “USA! USA! USA!” and security made its way to the protester’s section, the president took some potshots at the man he identified as the protester.

“That guy has got a serious weight problem,” Trump yelled. “Go home, get some exercise!”

After demanding security escort the protester out of the arena, the president appeared briefly self-conscious before returning to his taunts: “Got a bigger problem than I do. Got a bigger problem than all of us. Now he goes home and his mom says ‘What the hell have you just done?’”

Trump’s public critique of the man’s physical fitness comes after Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang made headlines Thursday for savagely ripping the president’s own athletic ability.

“I challenge Donald Trump to any physical or mental feat under the sun,” Yang said at an event in Iowa this week. “I mean, gosh, what could that guy beat me at, being a slob?”

He continued: “Like, what could Donald Trump possibly be better than me at? An eating contest? Like something that involved trying to keep something on the ground and having really large body mass? Like, if there was a hot-air balloon that was rising and you needed to try and keep it on the ground, he would be better than me at that? Because he is so fat.”