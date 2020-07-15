Man’s Beheaded, Dismembered Body Found in NYC Luxury Apartment Complex

Police discovered a torso without arms, legs, or a head in a luxury Manhattan apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

“We have a torso, a head that’s been removed, arms, and legs. Everything is still on the scene. We don’t have a motive,” Sgt. Carlos Nieves told the New York Daily News.

Beside the dismembered body were a number of ominous items, namely large plastic bags construction contractors use for trash and an electric saw, police said.

Authorities made the horrifying discovery in a seventh floor unit of a Lower East Side building where the asking price for condos starts at $2.15 million. Police reportedly believe the victim was a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur, though his name has not been released. The owner’s sister reported him missing after not hearing from him for an entire day.

The Daily News reported the surveillance video of the building’s elevator may have caught the victim’s last walk to his apartment. Footage shows the assumed victim entering the elevator followed by another man wearing a suit, hat, mask, and gloves and carrying a suitcase. When the victim leaves the elevator, he stumbles, almost incapacitated.

A neighbor, Daniel Faust, said he saw authorities lead two crying women from the building after the body was discovered.