‘March for Our Lives’ Gathering On National Mall Derailed By Active Shooter Scare

An active shooter scare derailed a ‘March for Our Lives’ gathering on the National Mall Saturday afternoon.

U.S. Park Police officers responded to the calls of a potential active shooter and moments later took a man onto custody.

At 1:38 p.m., march-goers began running as the main-stage speaker at the time, Erica Ford, with the group New York City Crisis Management System, began yelling: “Do not run! Freeze! Do not run!”

“There is no issue here! Do not run!” the speaker continued.

Shortly after the scare, a man was taken into custody. “False alarm,” a U.S. Park Police officer told The Daily Beast.

A witness, Jose Marroquin, and his family told The Daily Beast they began running after the crowd, thought there was an active shooter.

“People just dropped [to the ground],” he said of attendees in the front of the crowd nearest to the stage. “Someone yelled gun.”

Another two witnesses, Jake and Virgil — who gave witness statements to the US Park Police — told The Daily Beast there was a man down in front of the crowd, during the moment of silence, who attendees thought yelled: “I have a gun!”

Following the incident, the two witnesses believe the man potentially yelled: “I am God!”

Organizers of the gun violence prevention rally claim that 40,000 attendees showed up to Saturday’s event, all while rain hit the nation’s capital.