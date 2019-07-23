Kim Kardashian’s Photographer Accused of Asking Model for Nude Pics in Exchange for Free Photo Shoot

Celebrity photographer Marcus Hyde probably doesn’t need to work hard to get models to dress seductively in front of his camera lens. The well-known snapper has worked as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s personal photographer and has taken fabulous photos of Ariana Grande and a string of other stars.

But he stands accused of trying to get model Sunnaya Nash to send him nude shots in exchange for a free photo shoot, according to Page Six.

In the text message exchange, screenshots of which Nash published online, the model responded to Hyde’s request for nude shots before agreeing to the shoot.

“I don't have nude photos. I’m comfortable shooting lingerie and partial nudity,” Nash wrote.

“It’s 2k then,” Hyde wrote back.

”But nude is free?” Nash wrote.

“Ya,” he responded and then wrote again that the shoot would cost her $2,000.

“Because I won’t send you nudes of myself before shooting?” Nash replied.

“Yeah, gotta see if you’re worth it,” responded Hyde.

Nash posted the exchange on her Instagram account, which the social media network removed for bullying.

Nash then wrote in the comments section of the removed post, “Instagram is threatening to delete my account. This is absolutely uncalled for. My post about Marcus Hyde was taken down and I’m trying to get it back up.”

Despite the confusion over Nash’s attempt to out Hyde’s allegedly bad behavior, several other stars have publicly distanced themselves from Hyde and his work.

E! online reports that Ariana Grande penned an Instagram story warning others away from the likes of Hyde. “dear models/artists in LA / anywhere," Grande wrote on Instagram Stories. "i have just read some shocking and really heartbreaking stories. i hate that this is a conversation. but. please do not shoot with photographers who make you uncomfortable or make you feel like you need to take your clothing off if you don’t want to. if you want to, sick. but if you don’t, please don’t. if they tell you you have to pay more money if you’re clothed that’s f**ked and I’m sorry that has happened to you. I promise there are so many respectful, nice, talented photographers out there.”