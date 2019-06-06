Margaret Cho: ‘Stonewall Is the Spark That Started the Fire. We Continue the Fight!’

In this special series, LGBT celebrities and public figures talk to Tim Teeman about the Stonewall Riots and their legacy—see more here.

Margaret Cho is comedian, actor, fashion designer, author, and singer-songwriter.

When/how did you first hear about the Stonewall Riots, and what did you make of it?

I learned about Stonewall in 1978 when my parents owned a gay bookstore in San Francisco. It was regarded as the first moment of revolution—the shock sent around the world. It was the genesis of everything.

What is their significance for you?

To me it is the beginning—the big bang! It is the spark that started the fire. I am incredibly grateful for it. They started it and we continue the fight!

How far have we LGBT people come since 1969?

It is amazing how far we have come and we continue to grow and change. I am honored to be a witness to it.

What would you like to see LGBT-wise in the next 50 years?

I want more progress, more change, real equality. It is coming and we can all participate!