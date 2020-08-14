On Thursday afternoon, The Simpsons producer James L. Brooks tweeted, “I wouldn't be surprised if Marge Simpson shared her reaction to Jenna’s shot.”

He was referring to a tweet from the Trump campaign’s senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis that blew up the day before during Joe Biden’s first official campaign event with running mate Kamala Harris.

Ellis, who has also pushed the latest birther conspiracy theory about the vice presidential candidate, tweeted during Harris’ speech, “ Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson.” Twitter piled on, but the iconic cartoon mom is likely to get the last word.

“I usually don’t get into politics,” Marge begins in a new video released Friday morning. “But the president’s senior adviser Jenna Ellis just said Kamala Harris sounds like me! Lisa says she doesn’t mean it as a compliment.”

“If that’s so, as an ordinary suburban housewife,” she continues, getting in a subtle dig at President Trump’s recent tweets, “I’m starting to feel a little disrespected. I teach my children not to name call, Jenna…”

Then, as the clip cut to the exterior of The Simpsons family house at night, Marge adds under her breath, “I was going to say I’m pissed off, but I’m afraid they’d bleep it.”

Of course, while Marge may rarely “get into politics” this is not the first time The Simpsons has decided it needed to respond after someone on the right shared their willfully ignorant misreading of the show.

Two years ago, Senator Ted Cruz confidently declared that “Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson and Republicans are happily the party of Homer and Bart and Maggie and Marge.”

“I like that Mr. Cruz enjoys The Simpsons, but I think his understanding of the characters is weak,” showrunner Al Jean told The Daily Beast at the time. “I think if he explored Lisa’s positions, he’s a smart man, he might change his mind.”