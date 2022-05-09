Disgraced Celebrity Chef Mario Batali Opts for Last-Minute Non-Jury Trial

Disgraced celebrity chef Mario Batali surprised a Boston courtroom on Monday when he asked a judge to waive his right to a jury for his sexual-misconduct trial.

The former Food Network star confirmed his decision to have Boston Municipal Court Judge James Stanton decide his fate just before jury selection was set to begin. The 61-year-old has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault and battery, after allegedly groping and kissing a woman near his Boston restaurant in 2017.

“Absolutely,” Batali told Stanton on Monday, indicating he understood what he was doing.

Batali has steadfastly denied criminal conduct, despite at least four women coming out against the former TV chef and accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Prosecutors allege Batali assaulted Natali Tene after posing for a selfie with her in 2017 at Towne Stove and Spirits in Boston. The since-shuttered bar was located near the local outpost of Eataly, the Italian chain Batali once partly owned. The woman—who is not named in court papers but previously gave permission to the Boston Globe to use her identity via her lawyers—alleged that Batali noticed her taking his photo and invited her to take one together before he touched and repeatedly kissed her without her consent.

Batali’s defense attorney has denied the allegations.

Tene has also filed a civil lawsuit against Batali, alleging that the incident has resulted in “severe emotional distress.” She is just one of several women who have accused Batalli of misconduct, which forced the restauranteur to step down from his empire and leave the ABC cooking show The Chew.

“I have made many mistakes and I am so very sorry that I have disappointed my friends, my family, my fans, and my team,” Batali said in a December 2017 newsletter amid the swirling accusations. “My behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility.”

A year later, the New York Times and CBS’ 60 Minutes both reported on sexual-assault allegations against Batali. The New York Police Department, however, told the Times back then that they closed investigations into Batali because they did not have enough evidence to make an arrest.

Since the allegations, Batali has slowly been purged as a face of a nationwide restaurant empire. In 2019, the chef revealed that several people, including longtime partner Joe Bastianich, had bought out his share in the vast business.