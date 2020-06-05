Mark Esper Showed a Little Spine After Monday, so We Know His Days Are Numbered

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper did the wrong thing. Walking across Lafayette Park cleared by pepper gas and something called pepper-ball projectiles by troops on the order of the Attorney General William Barr, he was summoned to stand with the president, who was giving stage directions for his tableau where he would “dominate” the “battle space.”

Esper was not innocent, but he did look flummoxed when Donald Trump pulled a Bible out of Ivanka’s purse and then didn’t read so much as a comforting passage. Five years ago, he famously remarked of the book, Old and New Testament, that they’re “equal” and “incredible” and he couldn’t possibly single out a verse. “I joke, very much so. They always hold up The Art of the Deal and I say my second favorite book of all time.”

Of all the jokes Trump has gotten off, Monday’s march to St. John’s church that he’d visited one time in three years was the biggest. A day later Esper tried to photo-shop himself out of what went down. He contradicted the president and said that the protests in the wake of the murder of George Floyd did not merit calling up the military under the Insurrection Act. The military would not take up arms against its own citizens. He ordered them home.