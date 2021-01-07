Gun-Toting Rioter, Man Who Slugged Cop Among First Charged for Capitol Chaos: Feds

Authorities released the first federal charges this afternoon against the Trump supporters who invaded the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon.

The Daily Beast obtained an affidavit from an officer in the Capitol Police—the force charged with defending the seat of American legislative affairs—which describes how one Mark Jefferson Leffingwell was among the hundreds of right-wing rioters who forced their way into the complex while lawmakers were attempting to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s November victory. The officer describes how Leffingwell punched him when he attempted to stop him from joining the mob that eventually reached the Senate chamber.

“When he was deterred from advancing further into the building, Leffingwell punched me repeatedly with a closed fist,” the officer wrote in the deposition. “I was struck in the helmet that I was wearing and in the chest.”

The cop describes how he and his colleagues subdued Leffingwell after a struggle. Once in custody, the officer states that Leffingwell apologized for attacking him.

Efforts to reach Leffingwell and his family were not immediately successful. He faces charges of assaulting a federal law enforcement officer, as well as several counts of trespassing into a restricted building and committing violence inside.

In a separate complaint, a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer outlined his encounter with Christopher Michael Alberts of Maryland. While enforcing Mayor Muriel Bowser’s curfew and corralling demonstrators off the Capitol grounds, the cop reported that the bulletproof-vested Alberts attempted to linger behind.

When he accosted the 33-year-old, the officer said he realized Alberts had a pistol—and upon searching him discovered clips of ammunition, a knife, gas mask, first-aid kit, and a military ready-to-eat meal. Alberts faces federal charges of carrying an unlicensed firearm and ammo on Capitol grounds, and violation of the curfew.

Attempts to contact Alberts were not successful.

Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin reportedly said during a conference call that 55 total federal cases have been brought in relation to unrest in the Capitol since Tuesday, 15 specifically relating to the Wednesday attack on the Capitol.

Sherwin said he would consider sedition and insurrection charges, but his office would begin with the “easiest provable” crimes. Sherwin did not exclude the possibility of legal action against President Donald Trump, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, or any other of the speakers who riled the crowd ahead of the riot.