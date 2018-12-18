Marla Maples Dodges When Asked About Trump Presidency: ‘I Choose Not to Judge’

Marla Maples, the second wife of Donald Trump and mother to Tiffany Trump, appeared on NBC’s Today show on Tuesday to discuss her spirituality and, ostensibly, take questions about her ex’s presidency.

The Farrah Fawcett-esque actress and TV personality instead used the live interview to speak about moving back to New York and releasing her music video. Though most of the questions lobbed at Maples were softballs (“Is it true you can do a headstand?”), she faced a few prompts about how different her worldview is from that of President Trump.

“I just think life is about being ready for anything, and I choose not to judge anybody else,” Maples, who has spent time with the Dalai Lama and spoken at length about her “spiritual journey,” said.

In 2016, she told The Daily Beast that she had infrequent “conversations” with her ex-husband in which she expressed her opinions about his campaign.

“When I feel the need,” she told the Beast at the time. “We keep an open dialogue.”

Back on the Today show couch, Maples also said that the couple, who were married from 1993 to 1999, discussed a campaign for president “in the ’90s” but “knew it would be hard on the kids” and decided against it.